Kelowna News

Two-bedroom asking rent falls in Central Okanagan as listings increase

Listings rise, rent falls

Photo: The Canadian Press The number of rental listings shot up in September.

September’s average asking rent price for a two-bedroom home in the Central Okanagan dropped to one of its lowest marks of the year.

The price fell to an average of $2,249, which was lower than all but two months in 2025—March and June. In another sign that the Metro Kelowna rental market is teeming with options, there were 122 ads for two-bedroom units in September, the most since October 2023.

The one-bedroom situation in September was a different story. The average asking price jumped nearly $100 to $1,774, which is the second highest mark of 2025, behind only February’s $1,786.

There were 129 listings for one-bedroom living spaces, which is the most since Castanet started tracking rental data in January 2020.