Kelowna News
Two-bedroom asking rent falls in Central Okanagan as listings increase
Listings rise, rent falls
Photo: The Canadian Press
The number of rental listings shot up in September.
September’s average asking rent price for a two-bedroom home in the Central Okanagan dropped to one of its lowest marks of the year.
The price fell to an average of $2,249, which was lower than all but two months in 2025—March and June. In another sign that the Metro Kelowna rental market is teeming with options, there were 122 ads for two-bedroom units in September, the most since October 2023.
The one-bedroom situation in September was a different story. The average asking price jumped nearly $100 to $1,774, which is the second highest mark of 2025, behind only February’s $1,786.
There were 129 listings for one-bedroom living spaces, which is the most since Castanet started tracking rental data in January 2020.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Vees halt Blazers' comebackWHL - 10:52 pm
- Warriors hang on in TrailBCHL - 10:45 pm
- Rockets win costlyWHL - 10:00 pm
- Gold medallist left off teamBC - 9:35 pm
- Hollywood stars gather Entertainment - 8:56 pm
Real Estate
68 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Peepberry Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net