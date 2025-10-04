Kelowna News

Fire crews extinguish mobile home fire near Lake Country

Two occupants escape fire

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

Two people escaped Saturday morning's mobile home fire with minor smoke inhalation.

In a press release, Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Chris Zimmerman said they were called to the Belaire Estates mobile home park on Jim Bailey Road just after 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the mobile home was “fully involved.”

“There were two occupants at home at the time and both escaped with minor smoke inhalation,” Zimmerman said. “The fire attack was deemed defensive and extinguished from the exterior.”

The mobile home is believed to have been completely destroyed.

Both the Kelowna and Lake Country fire departments responded to the fire.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Fire crews have knocked down the fire that was burning at a mobile home park near Lake Country Saturday morning.

The fire at the Belaire Estates mobile home park was started at just before 7:30 a.m. and quickly engulfed the home.

A resident in the area said the occupants of the home made it out safely.

While the mobile home park on Jim Bailey Road is near the Lake Country area, just north of Duck Lake, it is technically within the City of Kelowna boundary.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

A mobile home is burning in the Lake Country area Saturday morning.

The house fire was sparked at about 7:30 a.m. in the Belaire Estates mobile home park on Jim Bailey Road.

Fire crews are now on scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

It's not clear what started the fire. One person in the area reported hearing a loud explosion.