Kelowna News

COSAR helping injured motorcyclist out in South Kelowna

Photo: COSAR COSAR is currently attending to an injured motorcyclist on the powerline trail in South Kelowna.

An injured motorcyclist is being looked after by emergency volunteers on Friday night.

In a post to Facebook, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said they were called to Powerline Trail in South Kelowna.

COSAR did not disclose the nature of the person's injuries.

This story will be updated if further details are provided.

COSAR is one of 78 search and rescue groups across the province that provide rescue services free of charge.