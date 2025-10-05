Kelowna News

Kelowna farmers market, Don O Ray ready for October with plentiful harvest and Halloween fun

Rob Gibson

Like most Okanagan farmers, Kelowna's Don-O-Ray Farms has had an excellent growing season.

Jas Sanghera, who runs the family-owned business on Benvoulin Road, says this has been one of the best growing seasons in recent memory.



"We'll be harvesting all the way to the end of November," he said.

The shelves and coolers are filled with locally grown produce and goods, including fresh produce like tomatoes, peppers, cauliflower, broccoli and a selection of pies, soups, sauces and more.

"All our pies are made on site, and we use our own fruit ... Our curries are made on site, our butter chicken sauce, coconut curries are made with our own product," Sanghera said.

"We make a lot of other things, like antipasto, bruschetta, and salsas. We have fresh salsas made on site every morning that people love and they're addicted to them."

Fall at the farm also means things start getting spooky.

"So the major draw for Halloween here at Don O Ray Farm is our maze ... We have a 7,000 square foot hedge maze that we keep up all year," said Mark Peterson, manager of Don-O-Ray's Farm Adventure.

"But for the month of October ... we add a bunch of crazy Halloween scares. We don't do blood and gore-type scares, but it's definitely very spooky,"

The farm also features a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch. The haunted theme runs from Oct. 1 to 31.

"We've got all kinds of cute little animals that kids can go right in the pens with them. They get to pet them, feed them, brush them, that sort of thing," said Peterson.

One of the other big draws at Don-O-Rays is their Thanksgiving-fresh, free-range turkeys, which should be available starting on Oct. 8.