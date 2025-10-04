Kelowna News

Accused Kelowna drug dealer claimed weapons used to fight off animals

Fighting off rabid raccoons?

Photo: File photo A Kelowna man faces charges of fentanyl trafficking and possessing a knife for a dangerous purpose.

From fighting off bears and rabid raccoons to claiming he personally consumed an ounce of fentanyl per day, an accused drug trafficker had an answer for every question when he took the stand at his trial Thursday. But the Crown prosecutor said it was all a “complete fabrication.”

Darren Watroba, 36, is in Kelowna court this week for his trial, facing charges of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges stem from an arrest outside Orchard Park Mall on Dec. 19, 2021, when officers noticed Watroba carrying a large bowie knife sticking out of his backpack.

Upon his arrest, the arresting officers found a bag containing 22.3 grams of fentanyl and another bag with 2.4 grams of a mix of fentanyl and benzodiazepine. He also had a scale and a one-kilogram container of caffeine, along with a number of other knives and a what appeared to be some kind of home-made mace, consisting of a bandana tied to a large metal nut.

Ounce of fentanyl per day?

West Kelowna RCMP officer Sgt. Greg Woodcox testified at the trial that the quantity of the fentanyl found was indicative of someone who was trafficking drugs. He also pointed to the scale and the caffeine, which he said is used by dealers to cut fentanyl and increase profit margins.

But Watroba, whose extensive criminal record dates back to 2013, took the stand on Thursday and claimed the fentanyl he had on him was all for personal use. He claimed that at the time, he was using up to an ounce of fentanyl per day, despite Sgt. Woodcox testifying that a heavy user might use 0.5 grams to a gram of fentanyl in a day.

“I'm going to suggest to you that there is not a human alive that can consume an ounce of fentanyl in a day,” Crown prosecutor Michael Le Dressay put to Watroba, describing the claimed consumption as “extraordinary.”

In response to Sgt. Woodcox's opinion evidence, Watroba said that using 0.5 grams of fentanyl in a day is a “baby habit.”

Sgt. Woodcox also said an ounce of fentanyl will generally sell for about $2,000 in bulk, but Watroba claimed he was able to buy an ounce for as low as $200. Even with the price being a tenth of Sgt. Woodcox's evidence, Le Dressay noted Watroba's monthly expenses for his claimed drug habit, of both fentanyl and methamphetamine, would have been nearly $7,000.

Watroba received about $1,100 per month in disability payments at the time.

But he claimed he also made money from selling powdered caffeine to other drug users, at $100 per ounce, roughly 14 times the retail value of the caffeine.

“I'm going to suggest to you that the only way that you can afford your fentanyl habit is by selling fentanyl, it's the only way ... and that this caffeine was used to mix with fentanyl and to traffic to other drug users?” Le Dressay said. Watroba denied the assertion.

Fighting off rabid animals

When asked about why he was carrying the home-made mace weapon, Watroba had an answer for that too.

“It's for when you're outside and you get like raccoons or something coming at you and they've got rabies, they just go out of control. It's mainly for defence against animals,” he said about the mace.

“If it's a male they get pretty territorial. If you try to touch a female's babies, they get a little wild too.”

As for the 18-inch Bowie knife, which he faces the criminal charge over, Watroba also said it was for animals.

“It's for whenever I go camping and stuff like that, it's a great tool to have. In case you come across a bear or something like that, I wouldn't want to have like a little Swiss Army knife,” he said.

“And plus it makes you feel safer when you're up around the Rail Trail and stuff like that, hearing all the weird stories about people passing away and stuff up there. I've heard some pretty weird stories.”

Le Dressay suggested the only reason Watroba would spend time at the Rail Trail homeless encampment was to sell drugs to the people there, as he had been living in a shelter at the time.

In response, Watroba said: “I never go to the Rail Trail.”

“You have to protect yourself because you have over $2,000 worth of fentanyl in your fanny pack that you don't want to have stolen from you,” Le Dressay said.

“So you have a weapon at the ready on your back, an 18-inch Bowie knife and this mace that you can whip out of your pocket and knock somebody across the head with.”

Circumstantial case

Watroba testified that on the day he was arrested, he had been waiting at the mall for his mother, who had planned to drive him to Calgary for the holidays. He said he had bought the large amount of fentanyl for himself to take on the trip.

But he also testified that his mother had died prior to December 2021 and left him with an inheritance, after she had won an undisclosed amount of money in the lottery.

In their closing submissions, both Le Dressay and defence counsel Nick Acker told Justice Michael Stephens that the case against Watroba was circumstantial.

“There were no complaints from the public, no observations, nothing whatsoever involving any observed, or known or suspected drug dealing activity,” Acker said. “No hand-to-hand transactions, no observations from the police consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking.”

He also noted that Watroba was not found with any significant cash, score sheets or drugs packaged for sale.

“I acknowledge that the Justice may have some difficulty in accepting some of Mr. Watroba's evidence, but I would submit he did his best to provide the court with his evidence,” Acker said. “Overall, despite possible difficulty in some areas, his evidence should be accepted.”

Acker added that when it comes to the weapons charge, it's not illegal to simply possess the large knife, and he says Le Dressay had not proven that Watroba possessed the knife “for a dangerous purpose.”

The trial wrapped up Friday afternoon, and Justice Stephens reserved his decision to next Friday. Watroba remains out of custody at this time.