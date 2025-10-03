Kelowna News

Water main break floods multiple homes near McCulloch Road Friday morning

Multiple homes flooded

Madison Reeve

Several homes and properties were left damaged early Friday morning after a large city water main burst near McCulloch and McClain roads, sending gushing water into basements and surrounding land.

Residents were caught off guard as water began flooding their homes in a matter of minutes, at about 3 a.m. Friday.

"Well my neighbour came and knocked on the door and I'm like, 'What the heck,' because I don't like opening my door to anyone," said Kim Prost, a resident whose home was severely impacted.

"I thought I heard the word 'dog,' so I opened the window, and she said the water main has broken… I ran downstairs to my daughter. There was no water in her room yet, and then within minutes, it was flooded. The whole basement was flooded. it's pretty extensive.''

Prost said the neighbour alerted her around 3 a.m., and by 3:15 a.m., water was already pouring in through the basement entrance.

“All the flooring needs to be replaced, the drywall up to two feet, because it's all now sucked it in like a sponge,'' she said.

The damage extends beyond Prost's home. Her next-door neighbour also experienced extensive flooding.

“His whole shop was completely flooded. There is so much dirt,'' she added.

City officials confirmed the break occurred in a 750-millimetre concrete water main that supplies non-potable irrigation water.

“A large diameter (750mm) concrete water main for the NON POTABLE (irrigation) system failed early this morning. The break is located near McCulloch Rd. and McClain Rd. The main has been shut off while repairs are underway, affecting numerous agricultural properties,'' said Tom Wilson with the City of Kelowna in a statement.

Wilson added the repair work might take until the end of next week to complete.

Despite the extent of the damage, Prost says the city has visited her home to offer reassurances.

“They have come by to reassure me that everything will be okay, that you know, the city will look after this,” she said.

Prost estimates it will take at least a month before her basement is fully functional again.