AI helping clean up Central Okanagan's recycling containers

Photo: RDCO Recycling is improving across the Central Okanagan. But there's room for improvement.

Around 70 per cent of recycling containers were contaminated back when the Central Regional District first started doing inspections.

In 2024, when 9,000 carts were inspected, only 34 per cent had contamination, Cynthia Coates, RDCO Supervisor of Solid Waste, said in an email.

That improvement, reflected in audit data from Recycle B.C., is being attributed cart checking monitoring from trucks, AI identification tools, and raising general awareness through events, media and advertising campaigns.

“We are happy to see residents getting the message and improving their recycling habits,” Coates said.

Failing to do so, costs a lot of money and there's room for improvement.

Since 2023, member municipalities in the Central Okanagan have been charged penalties totalling $100,000 due to high contamination rates in recycling carts.

Contamination targets in the regional district’s agreement with Recycle BC is currently 5 per cent, and it was three per cent before Jan. 1.

“Our recycling loads are regularly audited by Recycle BC to measure overall contamination levels,” Coates said in the email.

“We have been over those targets for many years and therefore have been required to prepare annual contamination remediation plans with set reduction targets. At the end of the plan period, we receive scores. If we have not met the target laid out in the plan, then audits for the next four months are subject to a penalty if contamination is found above target.”

The penalty varies depending on community size; for example, Kelowna and West Kelowna face $5,000 penalties for each load that is audited over the target. Lake Country and Peachland penalties are set at $3,750 per audited load. The penalties over the years have been across all communities.

Notably, West Kelowna met its target in 2024 and therefore was not required to prepare a contamination remediation plan in 2025.

“Most residents try to do the right thing, but we still see common mistakes that contaminate recycling carts,” Coates said. “Items like books, clothing, electronics, and hazardous waste – especially batteries – still appear in curbside carts. These materials contaminate recycling loads, lower recovery rates and can lead to costly penalties, or worse, cause fires or explosions. We all have a role to play in protecting the integrity of our recycling system”.

Visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free RecycleCoach app, or pick up a recycling decal at your local municipal office. You can also call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email [email protected] for more information about what goes where.