282444
280570
Kelowna News  

Castanet, Halloween Alley holding pumpkin carving contest

Carve your chance to win

Castanet - Oct 3, 2025 / 1:18 pm | Story: 575980

Spooky season is here and Castanet is teaming up with Halloween Alley Kelowna for a pumpkin carving contest.

We are giving you two chances to win a $200 gift certificate to Halloween Alley, opening Sunday at 11 a.m. at 1050 Frost Rd. #100, in Kelowna.

To enter, submit a photo of your carved pumpkin here to join the frightful fun.

For winners, one lucky soul will be chosen at random. Another will be hand-picked as the top carving.

Entries will be accepted until Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. Prizes will be awarded the next day and the best carvings will be published on Castanet.

Sharpen your knives, light the candles, and let the carving begin!

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

280570