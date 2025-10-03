Kelowna News

Castanet, Halloween Alley holding pumpkin carving contest

Carve your chance to win

Photo: Unsplash Castanet and Halloween Alley are running a pumpkin carving contest.

Spooky season is here and Castanet is teaming up with Halloween Alley Kelowna for a pumpkin carving contest.

We are giving you two chances to win a $200 gift certificate to Halloween Alley, opening Sunday at 11 a.m. at 1050 Frost Rd. #100, in Kelowna.

To enter, submit a photo of your carved pumpkin here to join the frightful fun.

For winners, one lucky soul will be chosen at random. Another will be hand-picked as the top carving.

Entries will be accepted until Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. Prizes will be awarded the next day and the best carvings will be published on Castanet.

Sharpen your knives, light the candles, and let the carving begin!