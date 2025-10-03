Kelowna News

B.C. Interior real estate market 'finding its footing'

Real estate finding footing

Photo: File photo The B.C. Interior’s real estate markets have seen resilience.

The B.C. Interior real estate market held steady in September, despite the typical seasonal dip in activity.

There were a total of 1,242 residential unit sales were recorded across the southern Interior in September, which is a drop from August’s 1,319 units. That said, it’s up year over year by 17.8 per cent compared to units sold in September last year.

All Okanagan sub-regions and Kamloops had significantly more residential sales than last year at this time. The Kootenay and South Peace River area, however, saw a drop of 13 and 30 per cent respectively.

“Real estate markets rarely move in a straight line and modest fluctuations from month to month are a normal part of the cycle. After being impacted by economic factors in the first half of the year, today’s trends reflect resilience and recovery,” Association of Interior Realtors president Kadin Rainville said in a media release.

“The fact that figures are stronger than last year, with active listings shrinking as sales climb, is an encouraging indicator that the market is gaining strength and stability.”

Prices showed some resilience, too.

The Okanagan and Shuswap/Revelstoke regions, the benchmark price for single-family homes saw increases last month in all sub-regions in year-over-year comparisons with the exception of the North Okanagan, which saw a decrease of 1.4 per cent, coming in at $753,500.

Only the South Okanagan saw benchmark pricing strengthen to 1.7 per cent compared to the same time last year, coming in at $421,300.

The number of new and active listings across the AIR both dropped last month when compared to August 2024.

Rainville said the seemingly balanced conditions are a sign of a health market “finding its footing.”