Hotel proposed for Kelowna's Benvoulin Road

Historic hotel for Benvoulin

Photo: DiStefano Jaud Architecture Site of proposed hotel

Owners of property at the corner of Benvoulin and Byrns roads are hoping history can sway planning staff and council to rezone property for a commercial development.

The application before staff seeks to rezone the two hectare property from rural residential to vehicle oriented commercial and change the future land use designation to neighbourhood commercial to facilitate a six-storey hotel.

A previous application five-years ago for a gas bar and car wash was unanimously rejected by council.

At the time, council said the property should be left for agricultural purposes while continuing to hold the line on commercial development along the Benvoulin corridor.

The new application takes a historic look at the property which was, in the 1890s, the site of a 10-room hotel and stable within the townsite of Benvoulin.

Historically, the application says the townsite was established in 1891 with the expectation that a station on the anticipated railroad line linking Vernon and Penticton would be located there.

It wasn’t.

In its rationale, the owners state the property is not part of the Agricultural Land Reserve and has not been farmed in more than two decades.

“By allowing commercial use in the form of a hotel there is less pressure on the surrounding farmlands to provide tourism accommodation and assist in expanding agri-tourism activities on the farm in the area,” the application states.

“The OCP identifies very limited areas as potential growth hubs. Given the size of Kelowna there are opportunities to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation in all areas of the city.

“By providing much needed tourist accommodation in different sectors, it may encourage innovation outside of the urban centres.”

Staff will review the application and make recommendations before it goes to council for final debate.