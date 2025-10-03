Kelowna News

Controlled burn underway at Knox Mountain Park to reduce wildfire risk

Planned burn at Knox

Madison Reeve

Any concerns about smoke rising from Knox Mountain today should be put to rest.

There's a planned controlled burn underway, which will ultimately reduce the risk of wildfires by clearing out dry plants, shrubs, and fallen branches. The burn will also help restore natural plant and animal habitats.

The Kelowna Fire Department and the City of Kelowna’s parks department, with help from BC Wildfire Service, are burning about 11 hectares of forested land west of the Magic Estates neighbourhood.

The burn is expected to last one day.

“This burn is the result of months of planning and collaboration between the Kelowna Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service, and our Parks team. Every step has been carefully considered to ensure a safe and effective operation,” said Dennis Craig, KFD’s assistant fire chief of mitigation and prevention.

This is the first time KFD has done a burn like this, but it has been done successfully in places like Kamloops, Cranbrook, and Lake Country.

Some trails in the area will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews will be on site to keep the fire under control and watch for any changes in fire behavior, weather, or smoke.

After the burn, crews will make sure everything is fully out, and the area will be checked to see how successful the burn was.

The project is funded by a Municipal Climate Resiliency Grant from Intact Financial Corporation.