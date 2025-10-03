Kelowna News
Truck rollover blocks eastbound traffic on Benvoulin Road
Truck rollover closes road
Photo: Rob Gibson
A truck lies on its side following a rollover on Benvoulin Road Friday morning.
A single-vehicle rollover has shut down eastbound traffic on Benvoulin Road Friday morning.
The incident occurred between KLO Road and Casorso Road.
While the cause of the rollover is still under investigation, no injuries have been reported.
Kelowna RCMP responded to the scene and are currently managing traffic in the area.
Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Gun parts came from ChinaRichmond - 11:18 am
- Push against invasive plantsSouth Okanagan/Similkameen - 11:14 am
- Folic acid and cell growthThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- Two vehicles set ablazeKamloops - 10:57 am
- Lake rescue near VernonVernon - 10:50 am
Real Estate
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Juan Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net