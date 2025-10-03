282444
282308
Kelowna News  

Truck rollover blocks eastbound traffic on Benvoulin Road

Truck rollover closes road

Madison Reeve - Oct 3, 2025 / 10:00 am | Story: 575942

A single-vehicle rollover has shut down eastbound traffic on Benvoulin Road Friday morning.

The incident occurred between KLO Road and Casorso Road.

While the cause of the rollover is still under investigation, no injuries have been reported.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the scene and are currently managing traffic in the area.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News