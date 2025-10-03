Kelowna News

Truck rollover blocks eastbound traffic on Benvoulin Road

Photo: Rob Gibson A truck lies on its side following a rollover on Benvoulin Road Friday morning.

A single-vehicle rollover has shut down eastbound traffic on Benvoulin Road Friday morning.

The incident occurred between KLO Road and Casorso Road.

While the cause of the rollover is still under investigation, no injuries have been reported.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the scene and are currently managing traffic in the area.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.