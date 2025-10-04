Kelowna News

Curling season starts early as Kelowna Curling Club prepares to host Olympic qualifier

Cindy White

The pumpkin patches are bursting, overnight lows are dipping into the single digits and another sure sign fall is truly upon us – the ice is in at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Kelowna hosted the Brier earlier this year, injecting millions into the local economy. The city will be in the spotlight again this winter, when the Kelowna Curling Club hosts the final qualifier for teams hoping to represent their country at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

“We’re doing a lot of things with the World Curling Federation and Curling Canada. We want to be on their map,” said Kelowna Curling Club General Manager Jock Tyre.

“We want to say, hey, this is a beautiful facility here in Kelowna, we’ve got an amazing community and some incredible volunteers who are putting in a lot of hours to make these events happen.”

KCC also hosted the Pan-Continental Curling Championships back in 2023. Tyre is proud of the economic impact these events have had.

“I think you’re going to see that it’s a lot easier after we’ve proven that we can draw a crowd; it’s a lot easier to draw those big events. And as long as the fans keep supporting it, we’ll keep bringing it to Kelowna.”

The olympic qualifier will take over the KCC from December 6-19. It means that the club season starts earlier than normal.

“Our membership is not quite used to starting this early, but things are getting underway today, and it’s awesome,” said Tyre on Thursday.

He said there are still openings for teams in some of the novice leagues. He’s hoping to fill those spaces with new curlers. The club will be hosting an introductory “Bongspiel” on October 18 that includes lessons.

“It’s a funny name for really just newcomers curling,” said Tyre. “It’s just something different that go attention and the Bongspiel is really all about coming out and giving it a try.”

The Olympic qualification event will feature Women’s, Men’s and Mixed Doubles teams. Volunteer registration is now open, but ticket details have not yet been released.