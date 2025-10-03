Kelowna News

Kelowna asks residents for input on future policing model

Shape Kelowna policing

Photo: Colin Dacre RCMP vehicle's parked outside Kelowna's detachment.

The City of Kelowna is asking residents to share their thoughts on the future of policing through an online survey open until Wednesday, Oct. 8.

As part of a full review of its policing model, the city has hired independent consulting firm PwC to gather public feedback.

The goal is to better understand what’s working well and where improvements can be made. Part of the review will compare the current RCMP model to a municipal police force.

“Kelowna is a rapidly growing community and home to one of the largest RCMP detachments in Canada,” said Darren Caul, the city’s public safety and policing policy director.

''Although we have confidence and deep respect for the hard work and efforts of our police officers, the 20-year policing contract expires in 2032 and the future is uncertain,'' he added.

All survey responses are confidential and go directly to the consultant. The results will be included in a final report summary.

To share your feedback, complete the online survey before 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 8.