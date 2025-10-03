Kelowna asks residents for input on future policing model
Shape Kelowna policing
The City of Kelowna is asking residents to share their thoughts on the future of policing through an online survey open until Wednesday, Oct. 8.
As part of a full review of its policing model, the city has hired independent consulting firm PwC to gather public feedback.
The goal is to better understand what’s working well and where improvements can be made. Part of the review will compare the current RCMP model to a municipal police force.
“Kelowna is a rapidly growing community and home to one of the largest RCMP detachments in Canada,” said Darren Caul, the city’s public safety and policing policy director.
''Although we have confidence and deep respect for the hard work and efforts of our police officers, the 20-year policing contract expires in 2032 and the future is uncertain,'' he added.
All survey responses are confidential and go directly to the consultant. The results will be included in a final report summary.
To share your feedback, complete the online survey before 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 8.
More Kelowna News
- Poll: Streamers' spendingPoll - 7:30 pm
- Swinging trombone jazzSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Cricket expands in InteriorInterior - 7:00 pm
- Pints and politics with MLAsPenticton - 7:00 pm
- US seeks oil controlVenezuela - 6:03 pm
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,888
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Juan Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library