Kelowna's Great Closet Cleanout is back
Get thrifty for a good cause
The Great Closet Cleanout is back this fall at the Laurel Packinghouse.
This year's event wiill be held at the Laurel Packinghouse, Sunday Oct. 19, the doors open at noon for general admission. VIP ticketholders will get first crack at the clothing at 11 a.m.
Style enthusiasts can also get tips from Ash and Jamie of Two Blueprints Styling at 12:15 p.m. They will be offering styling ideas, outfit building tips and creative ways to make the most out of a thrifted wardrobe.
“The Great Closet Cleanout has always been about more than just fashion—it’s about community, creativity, and enjoying the process of sustainable shopping,” says event producer, Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.
Part of the proceeds for the event will help support the Bridge Youth and Family Services.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
