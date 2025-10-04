Kelowna News

Proceeds from a unique culinary event in Kelowna will help the next generation of Okanagan chefs

Food event helps students

Photo: Corinne Boback Photography The inaugural Amuse! Pop-up, will take place Saturday, October 25, 2025, at The Revelry in Kelowna.

Kelowna's Revelry is hosting a unique pop-up culinary event at the end of October.

The first-ever Amuse pop-up will feature an all-inclusive evening of food and drinks.

“Our inaugural Amuse pop-up is an intimate, exclusive tasting event with a twist that elevates every bite, sip, and pairing,” says event director Holly Dober.

The event will focus on culinary teams that pairs a high-profile top chef from a premier Okanagan restaurant, a young chef, and a current Okanagan College culinary student.

Attendees will vote for People’s Choice awards for Best bite, best sip, and best pairing, while judges will select their winners.

“Just like our highly anticipated, sell-out annual springtime Amuse! eat, drink & be social event, the pop-up offers a seductive pairing of flavour and atmosphere. Think vibey music, moody lighting, and indulgent bites, creative cocktails, fine wines, craft beer & cider that set the stage for an epic night out,” says Dober.

The Okanagan Chefs Association is helping out by providing mentorship opportunities for young chefs and giving students the chance to showcase their talent.

“It’s events like this that keep our local culinary scene vibrant and innovative, and giving young chefs the chance to shine takes it to the next level,” says Kai Koroll, president of the Okanagan Chefs Association.

The money raised from the event will be used to help support the education, training, and advancement of Okanagan College culinary students and aspiring junior chefs.

For more information, click here.