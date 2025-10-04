Kelowna News

'Jazz legend in the making' coming to Kelowna

'Jazz legend in the making'

Photo: Contributed Rudresh Mahanthappa

An acclaimed alto saxophonist and his bandmates are coming to the Mary Irwin Theatre later this month.

Rudresh Mahanthappa and the Hero Trio will be playing live in Kelowna on Oct. 16.

Mahanthappa and the Hero Trio push musical boundaries while remaining rooted in tradition by blending improvisation and forward-thinking jazz language.

"Simply stated, Rudresh Mahanthappa is a jazz legend in the making. Whether he's reinventing standards or playing original compositions, his approach is always fresh, innovative, and virtuosic," says theatre programming director Andrew Stauffer.

"His bandmates, François Moutin and Tim Angulo, are similarly extraordinarily gifted. This band is the real deal."

Mahanthappa has released more than a dozen albums, and he also serves as Director of Jazz at Princeton University.

For more information click here.