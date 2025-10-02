Kelowna News

Kelowna seeking applications for art, culture and heritage grants

The City of Kelowna is looking to hand out more than $180,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations.

In a press release Thursday, the city says it's looking to support non-profit arts, culture and heritage organizations with both general operating grants and project grants.

The grant money is intended to support a wide variety of projects, from language classes and theatre productions to exhibitions, comedy festivals, cultural celebrations, and music series. The initiatives can be both educational or entertainment focused.

“Our local arts, culture and heritage organizations play a vital role in creating community and vibrancy within our city,” said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager for the City of Kelowna.

“With the help of these grants, several projects have made a successful legacy in our community including Niteo’s Stories Around the World event and the three-day Kelowna Fashion Week(end).

“We’re proud to be able to offer these grants as a way of supporting the creative sector and help organizations in their mission to bring joy, entertain, educate and foster community within our beautiful city.”

Those interested in applying for a grant can find more information here. The city is holding virtual information sessions about the application process on Oct. 14 and 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration for the sessions can be done here.

Applications for the Art, Culture and Heritage grants will be accepted until Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.