Kelowna News

McMillan Farms celebrates 75th season with pumpkins, family fun and longstanding tradition

Madison Reeve

McMillan Farms has officially opened for its 75th season, welcoming families to explore over 30 varieties of pumpkins and a full lineup of fall festivities.

McMillan Farms has been around since 1950 and has become a popular fall destination in the Okanagan. Its pumpkin patch, which started in 2004, is once again the main attraction this year.

The farm officially opened for the season this past Saturday and will remain open daily until the weekend of Oct. 31, including statutory holidays. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended evening hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Visitors can expect a colourful assortment of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes — from traditional orange to rare pink, grey, striped, and even black varieties.

“We've got 30-plus different varieties of pumpkins... lots of unique pumpkins with little unique features on them,” said owner Ron McMillan.

“For example, we've got some pink ones there with little barnacle-shaped features on them. You name it, we got it.”

Alongside the pumpkins, McMillan Farms, located at 3690 Berard Rd., offers a mix of free and paid activities for all ages.

Free attractions include games, a jump pad, photo spots, and access to a food truck. Paid experiences include a corn maze, slingshot and hayrides.

“You can easily spend a couple of hours here,” McMillan noted.

Behind the scenes, preparing the farm for its fall season is no small feat. Each year, the McMillan family and their helpers dedicate nearly three weeks to transform their hayfield into a festive destination.

“Normally, this is a hay field, and so it’s just raw ground,” McMillan said. “We have everything put in storage, and we have to bring it all out… pallets for pumpkins, fencing for the maze. Takes me about 15 hours or so to go through and build a corn maze. Cut all the trails through it.”

From painting tractors and trailers to checking picnic tables and animal shelters, the entire setup is a family affair.

“It’s all hands on deck, and get the whole family out involved in that, and some extra helpers too. Without it, we couldn’t do it all,” he added.

The farm’s longtime presence has made it a multi-generational tradition for many families in the area.

“This past weekend, to hear them say this is their tradition to come back — it's really cool to be part of that experience,'' McMillan added.