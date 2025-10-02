Kelowna News

Kelowna using crash data to identify risk before traffic collisions occur

City targets traffic safety

Photo: Rob Gibson - file The number of collisions in Kelowna has dropped in recent years

The City of Kelowna says it is utilizing “proactive, data-driven approaches” in an effort to make city streets safer for everyone.

At the urging of Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, city staff prepared a comprehensive report outlining collision trends and steps it is taking to improve road safety.

Staff will present its findings to council Monday.

According to ICBC figures, the number of collisions on Kelowna streets has been falling in recent years from 11.5 collisions per 1,000 residents in 2019 to 8.1 last year.

And while bicycle travel increased by about one-third between 2018 and 2023, collision rates involving cyclists declined.

However, the report stated vulnerable road users remain disproportionately represented in severe outcomes.

“More than half of fatal and serious injury collisions involve people walking, cycling or motorcycling, compared to one-third of all injury collisions,” the report said.

“This underscores the need for ongoing investment in crossings, active transportation facilities and other safety-focused measures to better protect those at greater risk.”

Staff say it has recently completed an advanced network screening, which analyzes a decade of RCMP collision data to identify locations with elevated risk, even if collisions have not yet occurred there.

“It calculates risk scores across all intersections and road segments based on crash severity and likelihood of future collision resulting in death or serious injury.

“The outcome of this process supports identification of a priority investigation network which identifies intersections and corridors where preventative safety measures could have the greatest impact.”

Staff say that work is already being undertaken.

In its report, staff indicate it incorporates safety into all capital transportation projects through a review of collision history to identify opportunities for additional safety upgrades.

Programs around crosswalk safety, traffic calming initiatives, sidewalk and bicycle network programs are also approached with a lens to safety.

“While Kelowna has seen encouraging reductions in injuries, recent fatalities highlight the need for uninterrupted attention and investment," the report concludes.

“Staff will continue collaborating with RCMP, ICBC, the province and others to support coordinated solutions and work toward the city’s transportation safety goals.”