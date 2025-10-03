Kelowna News

Kelowna billiards hall announces closure

Photo: District Billiards District Billiards is closing its doors.

A Kelowna pool hall is closing its doors.

District Billiards opened in September 2021 at the corner of Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue, offering tournaments, memberships and camaraderie amongst the local billiards community.

But this week, District's owners Dustin and Mikayla announced they're closing the doors.

“It is with a heavy heart that District Billiards has decided that it is time to close our doors,” District posted on Facebook.

“We had 3.5 years of great times, tournaments, camaraderie and a HUGE improvement in play amongst players of all talents.

“However the loss of the league as well as the current temperature of the pool community has made keeping the dream of District Billiards alive and well, unattainable. District Billiards was started as a way to give back to the community, and since the community no longer desires that, we feel that we have run our course and it may be time for someone else to step up and take everyone to the next level.”

The owners say that while they're unable to keep the doors open at this time, they're open to selling District Billiards to someone who may want to “keep it alive.” Anyone interested can email the owners.

District Billiards took over the space from Flow Academy, a gym that refused to abide by COVID-19 measures during the pandemic and was eventually shut down by Interior Health in the spring of 2021.