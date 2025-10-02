Kelowna News

Kelowna police seek suspect in grandparent scam

Scam warning in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo Kelowna RCMP are reporting a scam.

A man with strong cologne, slicked-back hair and long sideburns is apparently behind a grandparent scam in Kelowna, Mounties say.

"In two separate files, Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of a fraudster scamming a significant amount of money from an elderly person stating their grandchild was in legal trouble," RCMP said in a media release.

"In both cases the victims received a phone call claiming to be the lawyer of their grandchild who had been arrested and is in jail following a fictitious criminal matter."

The lawyer suggests a cash payment of $5,000 can be collected to help their grandchild get out of custody.

In both cases the male suspect arrived at the victim’s residence to pick up the payment. He visited two homes during the afternoon of Wednesday Oct. 1, in the 600 block of San Michelle Road and the 1300 block of KLO Road to collect.

The suspect is described as a man with light skin, who's six-foot tall, has dark slicked back hair with long sideburns, strong smelling cologne and carrying an iPad.

If you have information regarding these frauds, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file numbers 2025-59571 and/or 2025-59576.

Residents are encouraged to have regular discussions about fraud trends with their loved ones including their children about how to identify scams on electronic devices.

On Wednesday, Penticton Mounties warned of a similar scam.

For more information about different types of scams and to file a report visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or www.antifraudcentre.ca to file a report.