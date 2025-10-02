Kelowna News
New Kelowna Canadian Tire has soft opening
Canadian Tire soft opening
Photo: Kirk Penton
Canada Tire has had a soft opening.
Kelowna's new Canadian Tire location has opened its doors.
The big box retailer had its much anticipated soft opening early Thursday.
The store opened at the Costco site at the corner of highways 33 and 97 and is now more than double the size of its previous location. It has around 108,000 square feet in retail space and another 14,000 square feet in the service centre.
Work began after the old Costco was torn down.
It remains unclear what will become of the old store on Leckie Road.
Photo: Kirk Penton
Canadian Tire's old building is closed.
