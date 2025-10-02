Kelowna News

New Kelowna Canadian Tire has soft opening

Canadian Tire soft opening

Photo: Kirk Penton Canada Tire has had a soft opening.

Kelowna's new Canadian Tire location has opened its doors.

The big box retailer had its much anticipated soft opening early Thursday.

The store opened at the Costco site at the corner of highways 33 and 97 and is now more than double the size of its previous location. It has around 108,000 square feet in retail space and another 14,000 square feet in the service centre.

Work began after the old Costco was torn down.

It remains unclear what will become of the old store on Leckie Road.