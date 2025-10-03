Kelowna News

Upcoming awards gala recognizes Okanagan hospitality workers

Recognizing hospitality staff

Photo: Open Table - file photo Okanagan hospitality workers will be celebrated at an upcoming awards gala later this month.

Hospitality workers in the Okanagan will have their night of recognition later this month.

The Peaks to Vines Hospitality Gala is the brainchild of Kristin Bartosik and Teighan Keller, both of whom work in the local hospitality industry.

Bartosik said servers, bartenders, chefs and others in the hospitality industry are rarely celebrated for their hard work, and she wanted to change that.

“I wanted to ... offer an opportunity where all hospitality professionals are celebrated and are recognized for what we do for the entire Okanagan tourism industry,” Bartosik said.

“A lot of these galas are often for the hotel owners or the restaurant owners and things like that but there's not really anything for the people who are working every single day and fuelling a big portion of this economy.

“I felt like there was a huge gap in that recognition. So I kind of just wanted to give back.”

Examples of some of the awards that will be given out include the most charismatic server, the best bartender, the best chef and the best “vibe creator.”

Nominations for the awards were opened up to the public last month, leading to a list of finalists. For a few of the categories, a panel of judges will be attending the restaurants and bars of the finalists in a “secret shopper” capacity, to see them working in their natural environment.

The event, which will take place on the evening of Oct. 20 at the Kelowna Events Centre (2041 Harvey Ave.), will include a red carpet reception, food and drink tasting tables, live entertainment and the awards ceremony.

Bartosik hopes it will be the first of what will become an annual celebration of hospitality staff in the Okanagan.

Through her and Keller's company Peaks to Vine, Bartosik plans to host other events celebrating people in the hospitality industry.

“I just wanted to shake things up a little bit for the hospitality industry and give us something fun to do,” she said.

Those interested in attending the inaugural event can find tickets and more information here.