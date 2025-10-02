Kelowna News

Kelowna city council to review 20-storey tower proposed for Pacific Avenue

Council reviews large tower

Photo: New Town Architecture 20-storey tower proposed for Pacific Avenue

Kelowna city council will get a chance to weigh in on a proposed 20-storey apartment within the Capri-Landmark Urban Centre.

The application before council seeks to rezone the property on Pacific Avenue to the rental only zone.

The original application for the property was for 15 storeys, however the developer would be able to go as high as 20 through bonusing by attaining the rental only designation.

A 20 per cent parking reduction would also be applied due to its proximity within an urban centre.

The development, if approved, would sit on four lots that have been consolidated to make way for the project.

The building would include 157 rental units with a mix of studio, one and two bedrooms.

A total of 105 parking stalls would be provided within five parking levels, including one underground level.

Staff are recommending council endorse the application, stating it meets several OCP objectives including promoting medium density along Pacific Avenue and encouraging a range of rental and ownership tenures.