Reducing fire risk with prescribed burn in Knox Mountain Park

Photo: Contributed A wildfire on Knox Mountain back in July 2023

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD), in partnership with the City of Kelowna’s Parks department and supported by BC Wildfire Service, is planning a controlled burn in Knox Mountain Park to reduce wildfire risk and restore forest health.

The 11-hectare prescribed burn will take place in a forested area of the park and could begin as early as Friday, October 3, depending on weather and site conditions.

The burn is expected to last one day and will target excess vegetation, helping to protect nearby homes, park infrastructure, and sensitive natural areas.

“Reducing fuel loads in Knox Mountain Park is a proactive step to protect nearby homes and preserve the park’s natural beauty,” said Dennis Craig, KFD’s assistant fire chief of mitigation & prevention.

“Prescribed fire is one of the most effective tools we have to lower wildfire risk while supporting ecosystem health.”

This is the first time KFD has conducted a prescribed burn of this kind, although similar burns have been successfully carried out in Kamloops, Cranbrook, and Lake Country.

“Fire plays a vital role in rejuvenating ecosystems, giving them a fresh start,” said Todd Cashin, the City’s urban forestry supervisor.

“It helps thin the forest and opens up the canopy, allowing sunlight to reach the forest floor and nurture trees of varying ages.”

“Fire also recycles nutrients by converting woody debris into mineral-rich ash, enriching the soil and promoting new growth.”

The burn will be closely monitored by KFD, BC Wildfire Service, and City Parks crews, who will control fire behaviour and spread. Burning will only happen under approved weather conditions to reduce smoke impact. Crews will also patrol the area throughout the weekend.

Smoke will be visible in and around Knox Mountain Park during the burn. Post-burn assessments and mop-up efforts will ensure the fire is fully extinguished within two weeks.

The project is funded by a Municipal Climate Resiliency Grant from Intact Financial Corporation.