Kelowna International Airport Fall Travel Show goes Saturday at the KF Centre for Excellence

Photo: YLW Discover a winter escape or your next family adventure at the YLW Fall Travel Show.

The Kelowna International Fall Travel Show is set to take off this Saturday.

The YLW Fall Travel Show goes Saturday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the KF Centre for Excellence, at 5800 Lapointe Drive.

“Whether embarking on an adventure or escaping to a warm getaway, new destinations and increased travel options at YLW have never made travelling easier,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport, chief executive officer.

Attendees can discover new places to explore from YLW this winter, including newly expanded routes and direct flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and sun destinations.

“The travel show is a wonderful opportunity for Okanagan residents to connect with local travel experts and help plan their next getaway,” Samaddar says.

The event is free to the public and features a variety of travel vendors and prizes to be won.

Raffle tickets for the prize draws are $5 each or $20 for five tickets and will only be available at the event:

Roundtrip airfare for two to Air Canada, courtesy of Air Canada

Roundtrip airfare for two to Whitehorse, courtesy of Air North

Roundtrip airfare for two, courtesy of Flair Airlines

Roundtrip airfare for two, courtesy of Pacific Coastal Airlines

Roundtrip airfare for two anywhere WestJet flies

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the YLW Scholarship Fund, supporting aviation and aerospace students in the Okanagan region.