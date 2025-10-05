Fallen Heroes documentary screening in Kelowna to honour Afghanistan veterans
Honouring vets through film
A powerful Canadian documentary about the country’s mission in Afghanistan is coming to Kelowna for a special public screening.
Fallen Heroes: Their Journey Home will be shown at the Black Box Theatre on Oct. 10, giving locals — especially veterans and military families — a chance to reflect on Canada’s role in the Afghanistan mission and its impact.
The film has been shown in private events across the country since its premiere in May 2024, earning heartfelt praise from viewers:
"You must see this incredible documentary about Canada's NATO mission in Afghanistan. You will be a changed person and a changed Canadian after you see this film."
The screening is expected to connect with many in the Okanagan, where local veterans served in the Afghanistan conflict.
For more information or to purchase tickets click here.
