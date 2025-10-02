Kelowna News

City invites youth to share their voices for a safer Kelowna

Youth voice key to safety

Photo: Contributed In September, Kelowna business owner reported teens causing trouble and violence, leading to police arrest.

The City of Kelowna is inviting local youth to take an active role in shaping the future of community safety through the launch of a new Youth Safety Committee.

Designed as part of a city-wide initiative to improve safety for young people, the committee will offer a “safe, inclusive space where our City’s young people can openly share their concerns, diverse perspectives and contributions towards improving youth safety in Kelowna,” according to the City.

Open to residents aged 13 to 17, the committee will run as a pilot project from October 2025 to June 2026.

Youth participants will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with members of the RCMP, Fire Department, Bylaw Services, and Emergency Health Services, sharing insights and recommendations to help enhance youth safety across the city.

In addition to the chance to make a meaningful impact, the City notes that participants will “earn up to 40 community service hours to use as future job experience, a reference letter from the City and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact for youth safety across the city.”

Applications are open until October 15, 2025, and interested youth can apply online.