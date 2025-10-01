Kelowna News

Record-breaking September heat sweeps across Thompson Okanagan

Historic September heat

Photo: Ed Burke Interior B.C. breaks September heat records

Summer was extra long this year in B.C.’s Interior. According to Environment Canada, a number of Thompson-Okanagan communities just recorded their warmest Septembers on record.

“It was very, very warm and it was dry,” said Ken Dosanjh, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Kelowna led the way, setting a new record with a mean temperature of 19.5°C, significantly above the normal 15.7°C.

“That 3.8-degree difference is a really high anomaly,” said Dosanjh.

“The previous record was 18.3°C, set in 1998, so this beat it by 1.2 degrees.”

Rainfall was also scarce, with Kelowna receiving just 1.9 mm, or 5.9% of its typical 32.4 mm, making it the fourth driest September since records began in 1899.

Kamloops hit a mean of 19.5°C, compared to a normal 16.0°C, also marking the warmest September since records began in 1890.

It was also historically dry in Kamloops, where only 3.4 mm of rain was recorded — 14 per cent of the usual 24 mm.

Vernon saw a mean temperature of 19.6°C, up from the usual 15.0°C, making it the warmest September on record since 1900. It received only 8.7 mm of precipitation—26% of its normal 33.5 mm.

Penticton recorded a mean temperature of 19.2°C, which is 3.6°C above the normal of 15.6°C, making it the warmest September on record for the city. Rainfall was just 5.3 mm, compared to the average 24.5 mm.

“There were lots of daily high maximum and minimum temperature records broken across all stations,” added Dosanjh.

As October gets underway, the region is shifting into fall, with temperatures expected to cool but stay above seasonal norms.

“Temperatures will drop into the low 20s for highs, but we’re still seeing the probability of above-normal temperatures,” Dosanjh said.

Rainfall may pick up. “We’re starting to see more Pacific systems make it through,” he explained, citing sea surface temperature anomalies over the western Pacific as a possible reason. “

Warmer ocean waters evaporate more, increasing the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, which can lead to more precipitation.”

Models suggest above-normal precipitation is likely across the Interior this October.