More power coming to FortisBC electricity customers in downtown Kelowna

Photo: FortisBC Existing transformer at the Saucier Substation in Kelowna.

FortisBC has announced plans to invest $18.6 million to increase the amount of available power in downtown Kelowna.

Work is now underway to upgrade FortisBC's Saucier Substation, which serves a large portion of customers in downtown and south-central Kelowna, including Kelowna General Hospital.

“FortisBC is committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers,” said Marko Aaltomaa, director of engineering, asset management and project management at FortisBC.

“We are investing in our electricity system in Kelowna and throughout the Southern Interior so we can continue to meet our customers’ growing energy needs, and support community and economic growth.”

The project will add a second transformer to the substation, increasing its existing capacity. The current substation control building will also be expanded, with a new access gate and entrance on Richter Street.

Work on the substation is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

“The City of Kelowna greatly appreciates FortisBC's significant investment in the Saucier Substation and looks forward to continued collaboration,” said Ryan Smith, divisional director, planning and development services.

“The City is committed to working with FortisBC on proactive initiatives aimed at accelerating infrastructure investments in Kelowna's most rapidly growing areas.”

Earlier this year FortisBC told Kelowna developers they couldn't guarantee electricity for new projects until 2027 or as late as 2029.

Demand for power in Kelowna has been growing due to population and economic growth, increased use of electric vehicles and heat pumps.

Over the past five years, FortisBC has added more than 10,000 new electricity customers in Kelowna.