Kelowna News

Radon testing opportunities return to the Central Okanagan

Test for silent killer

Photo: Regional District of the Central Okanagan. Radon kits are available soon.

An opportunity to check your home for a scentless, common and potentially deadly gas has arrived.

Interior Health, Take Action on Radon, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan are working together to offer 600 free radon test kits to help residents test their indoor spaces for radon. The Okanagan is a hotspot for the lung-cancer causing substance.

"Whether you are testing for the first time or following up after mitigation, these kits help you take action to protect your family or employees," Nancy Mora Castro, Regional Air Quality Program Coordinator, said in a media release.

"This year, eligible Central Okanagan residents may also take part in a Lung Health Check Study. Visit rdco.com/radon to learn more."

Registration opens on Oct. 1, at rdco.com/radon. Demand is expected to be high, so would-be participants are being asked to register early. Only one kit is available per property, with equal distribution across communities.

Participants of the program are asked to pick up a kit in the first week of November, then test their homes for three months then drop the kit off for lab processing.

Those who get a kit will get an email alerting them to the results in March 2026.