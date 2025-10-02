Kelowna News

Fire at Rutland Plaza leaves tattoo shop damaged, owner displaced

Madison Reeve

A fire started Tuesday morning at a Rutland shopping plaza on Highway 33 has left a local tattoo shop badly damaged, forcing the owner out of his workspace.

The fire began at the base of a column outside the mall and is believed to have been started by people experiencing homelessness.

The column, which was hollow and filled with wood, caught fire from the inside and spread to the canopy above.

Mark Beaulieu, owner of Flashpoint Tattoo Company, said the fire happened on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, when most of the businesses were closed.

“Yesterday was an Indigenous holiday. Of course, we’re taking time off, all of us, and our businesses were closed. But early in the morning yesterday, some people that were experiencing homelessness started a fire at the mall here,” he said.

At first, the small fire was cleaned up, and the people moved along. But what no one realized was that the fire was still burning inside the column.

"Unbeknownst to anybody, there was a fire raging inside this column, which is hollow and full of wood,” said Beaulieu. “It made its way up to the canopy, and the canopy started burning.”

Someone noticed smoke coming from the top of the structure and called the fire department. Fire crews quickly put out the flames, but not before damage spread into Beaulieu’s tattoo shop.

“My space filled with smoke. There’s water in there, there’s fire suppressant foam that was in the reception area of my unit. So there’s a lot of damage, unfortunately, and there’s a lot of cleanup to do,” he said.

Beaulieu has been running his business in Rutland for 15 years — 10 at the current plaza location. He now hopes to be back up and running in about a month, but for now, everything is on hold.

“I’ve got a waiting list that’s booked out three months for my tattooing, and I have nowhere to do that.”

A big concern is the condition of his specialized equipment for laser tattoo removal, worth over $150,000.

“With all the smoke damage and water, it’s not looking promising... It’s going to be up to the manufacturer and the insurance company to work that out,” he said.

Beaulieu says this isn’t the first fire started near the mall.

“They do like to congregate in this corner and stay warm,” he said. “If you look at the wall there, that’s another incident of fires from previous events that have happened.”

While he’s seen the Rutland area change over the years, he says this fire is a sign of growing problems in the community.

“As much as we love Rutland, we’ve seen some changes happen in the last four to five years,” he said. “This unfortunately is quite unfortunate, but it is a tribute to how things have, sort of, like, evolved and changed around the area.”

He added that while mall security and the RCMP are doing their best, more support is needed at higher levels of government.

“We just need to address this... There are a lot of people that need housing and need drug rehabilitation and some mental health help,” he said. “If we keep on addressing those situations, this will not happen.”