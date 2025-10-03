Kelowna News

Red carpet screening of Jordin Tootoo documentary set for Kelowna Nov. 1

Photo: Contributed Jordin Tootoo documentary screening in Kelowna Nov. 1.

A feature documentary celebrating the life of Jordin Tootoo will get the red carpet treatment in Kelowna next month.

The documentary “Tootoo”, produced and directed by Kelowna-born filmmaker Adam Scorgie, will be screened at the Kelowna Community Theatre Saturday, Nov.1, at 7:30 p.m.

It will culminate with a question-and-answer session with Tootoo and Scorgie.

The documentary chronicles the life of Tootoo, the first Inuit to play in the NHL, from his rise from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut to the national stage.

It also takes a hard look at his personal struggles with trauma, addiction and the journey to recovery.

Today, Tootoo is a leading advocate for Indigenous youth, mental health and suicide prevention.

“Kelowna isn’t just where we’re presenting this film, it’s where my family and I live,” said Tootoo.

“To share this journey here, surrounded by the community that has supported us is something very special.”

Scorgie calls the project both humbling and deeply personal.

“Tootoo is about resilience, healing and cultural pride, values that I believe resonate strongly here in the Okanagan,” said Scorgie.

All proceeds benefit Ozanam Recovery House Kelowna.