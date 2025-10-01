Kelowna News

Mayor proclaims October as Community Inclusion Month in Kelowna

Celebrating inclusion

Photo: Wayne Moore Dozens join for an inclusion chain in front of city hall

Several dozen people, representing a cross section of the community, gathered at Kelowna city hall Wednesday morning for the kickoff to inclusion month.

The 12th annual inclusion chain put on by Pathways Abilities, included a proclamation from Mayor Tom Dyas proclaiming October as Community Inclusion Month.

“The inclusion of people with diverse abilities in all aspects of society enables all people to share their skills, talents and cultures,” said Dyas.

“A thriving community requires the inclusion and participation of all of its members.”

Pathways board president Mark Reinelt said visibility for members of the community with diverse abilities is vital, and events such as these which culminated with a linking of hands raises that profile.

“Visibility is huge. To be able to be seen as an active and willing participant in your community is what everybody strives to have. To be part of a community,” said Reinelt.

“Having an event like this that raises the profile of people with diverse abilities puts it on people's map.”

Over the last 12 years, Reinelt says he has noticed a big change for those with diverse abilities within the community.

“Through our employment resources for community inclusion, having people with diverse abilities out in the community as opposed to once upon a time when they were sequestered is amazing.

“It teaches everybody that we all have different abilities, we all have different strengths, we all have different weaknesses.

“The folks we provide services for, folks that have diverse abilities are no different in that regard.”