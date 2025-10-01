Kelowna News

Fat Marmot at Big White gets large welcome

Photo: Big White There's a new Fat Marmot at Big White.

A well fed marmot has set up residence at Big White and his presence is being welcomed by powder hounds and art lovers alike.

The Fat Marmot, Big White's newest pub, noodle bar and après destination, moved into the Inn and when they took up residence they put up the first-ever large-scale mural.

The 900-square-foot painting is art-directed by Jill McMahon of Frankie & Boyd, illustrated by Tim Mack, and painted by Kelowna muralists David and Jordan Doody. The design blends a woodcut-inspired style with a fresh, modern edge. It stars Gus — the Fat Marmot mascot — surrounded by alpine wildlife, Big White’s iconic clock tower, gondolas, and a lively après patio scene.

“With Gus, our Fat Marmot mascot, we wanted to create a character who just oozes cool — effortlessly. The mural’s style nods to traditional woodcut prints, but we reimagined it in a more playful, contemporary way with clean, simplified lines," Jill McMahon, art director at Frankie and Boyd said.

"The scene captures the spirit of Big White — the mountains, the gondolas, the clock tower, even a few Canadian-inspired animals — all brought together with bold, three-colour artwork."

The mural will be plain to see for anyone on the Plaza Chair and Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said that it's a "fabulous way to enhance the beauty" of the resort's high Alpine Village.

"Big White prides itself on ski-in, ski-out accommodation and this mural — the first of its kind — will be welcomed by all and seen by tens of thousands riding the Plaza Chair each winter,” he said.

John Mooney, is the owner of the new food and beverage spot and has been a fixture at the mountain since the late '80s.

"With The Fat Marmot, we wanted to create something that feels both fresh and familiar — a place where locals, staff, and visitors can connect over great food and good times," Mooney said.

"The new mural really brings that vision to life; they capture the spirit of the mountain in a way that makes the space feel alive.”