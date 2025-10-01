Kelowna News

Convicted Kelowna killer back behind bars

Killer back in custody

Photo: Facebook Steven Pirko in a June 2024 Facebook photo.

A Kelowna man convicted in a high profile 2014 killing is back in custody.

Steven Pirko was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possessing a knife and breaching his probation on a manslaughter conviction, according to court documents.

The events related to the allegations are said to have taken place a day earlier, and he will be back in court Oct. 3.

Pirko has been in and out of legal trouble for more than a decade.

Most notably, in 2023, he faced a second conviction for the 2014 death of Chris Ausman.

He had been convicted of murder in 2020 but the B.C. Court of Appeal later overturned the conviction due to mistakes made by the sentencing judge.

When the matter went back to court in 2023 he was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to eight years in prison. He had already been in custody for more than nine years, he was released from custody and put on three years probation which he continually has run afoul of.

In September 2024 he was charged with possessing stolen property under $5,000, resisting arrest, possessing someone else's ID and breaching probation. He pleaded guilty to these charges and was sentenced to four and a half months in prison, which he’d already served.

This preceded four months in jail between October 2023 and February 2024, after he was found by police carrying brass knuckles and a knife, in breach of his probation conditions.

None of these charges reflect the rehabilitation that Pirko was said to have undergone in the aftermath of Ausman’s killing.

Pirko, his lawyer had argued at the time of his sentencing, had become and stayed sober since his incarceration has finished Grade 8 and Grade 9, and was at that time working toward finishing Grade 10.

“Mr. Pirko does not need to be separated from society anymore,” the court was told.

It was his actions in January 2014 when the need for a separation had arisen.

One night Pirko and a friend, Elrich Dyck, mouthed off Ausman, and, in turn, Ausman engaged Dyck in a physical fight.

When Dyck was overpowered, he called upon Pirko for some help, and the then-21-year-old hit Ausman in the head at least two times with a hammer.

Some of their interaction was caught on CCTV cameras from a restaurant on Highway 33. At the time, the court heard those cameras were installed because of something Pirko was accused of doing earlier.