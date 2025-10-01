Kelowna News

Late-night fire at Kelowna apartment building

Water damage at apartment

Photo: Madison Reeve Kelowna Fire Department knocked were called to a small fire.

A late night fire sent people from their homes late Tuesday night but building damage was minimal.

Kelowna Fire Department said in a media release that at around 11:55 p.m. their crews were called to a fire in the 1700 block of Gordon Drive.

"Initial arriving crews (heard) audible alarms going off with people outside," platoon captain Corrie Lang said in a media release.

Once they made their way into the building unit, they found smoky conditions and fire in a single unit where the sprinkler system had gone off.

"Fire was extinguished quickly by initial arriving crew, but some water damage occurred to the single unit," Lang said.

Lang said the origin of the fire was on the back patio/balcony, though the cause remains unknown.

Nobody was injured in the ordeal.