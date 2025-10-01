Kelowna News

Train Wreck Comedy brings in a packed comedy lineup to Kelowna this fall

Fall into laughter

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy Fall into laughter this October with a star-studded stand-up comedy lineup.

If you're looking for some laughs this fall, Train Wreck Comedy has a star-studded lineup pulling into Kelowna this October.

From Netflix stars to Canada’s fastest-rising stand-ups, look for the Comedy BrewHAHA! at Freddy’s Brewpub

with Andy Noble, one of Canada’s hottest comedy stars. Noble has more than 10 million views online, and his “always honest” style lights up every stage he steps onto.

Then on October 10 at the Mary Irwin Theatre, Dino Archie, star of Netflix is a Joke, and a Jimmy Kimmel Live guest, takes the stage.

Archie is best known for fearless crowd work, razor-sharp storytelling, and his viral special Toxic But Safe.

Archie is being joined by an all-star lineup featuring Chris Robinson, Yumi Nagashima, and Andrew Crone.

Later in the month, on October 18, at Freddy’s Brewpub, catch Justin Nichol. Reknowned comedian John Cleese praised Nichol as “loud, honest and very funny.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.