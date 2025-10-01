Kelowna News

Two unprepared hikers rescued from Okanagan Mountain Park after becoming stranded in the dark

Unprepared hikers rescued

Photo: COSAR COSAR team rescues hikers

Two hikers were safely rescued Monday night from Okanagan Mountain Park after becoming stranded during a strenuous hike, according to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

In a Facebook post shared Monday, COSAR said they were called out by the RCMP to assist the pair, who had reached the shore of Okanagan Lake near the Goode Creek Campsite and were unable to return on their own after dark.

The hikers, described as unprepared for the difficulty of the terrain, were not injured.

COSAR deployed a boat rescue team with five members along with an RCMP officer to retrieve the stranded individuals.

The hikers were safely transported back to Kelowna.

The incident serves as a reminder for outdoor enthusiasts to properly prepare for changing conditions and challenging terrain when venturing into local parks.