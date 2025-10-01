Two unprepared hikers rescued from Okanagan Mountain Park after becoming stranded in the dark
Unprepared hikers rescued
Two hikers were safely rescued Monday night from Okanagan Mountain Park after becoming stranded during a strenuous hike, according to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).
In a Facebook post shared Monday, COSAR said they were called out by the RCMP to assist the pair, who had reached the shore of Okanagan Lake near the Goode Creek Campsite and were unable to return on their own after dark.
The hikers, described as unprepared for the difficulty of the terrain, were not injured.
COSAR deployed a boat rescue team with five members along with an RCMP officer to retrieve the stranded individuals.
The hikers were safely transported back to Kelowna.
The incident serves as a reminder for outdoor enthusiasts to properly prepare for changing conditions and challenging terrain when venturing into local parks.
More Kelowna News
- Rogers Pass to closeRogers Pass - 4:26 pm
- Police look for missing teenKamloops - 4:23 pm
- Gold mine's life extendedFort St. James - 3:58 pm
- Hyundai has a new robotBusiness - 3:57 pm
- Fire quickly dousedVernon - 3:03 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Jam Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library