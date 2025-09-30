Kelowna News

Kelowna Fire Department have doused a blaze that broke out at Plaza 33 in Rutland

Fire snuffed out at Plaza 33

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

Fire crews remain on the scene of a fire that appears to have broken out in the roof of the Plaza 33 shopping centre in Rutland.

The fire appears to have started outside the building and made its way into the roof of Plaza 33, causing some serious smoke issues inside the building.

The Kelowna Fire Department says the fire is now out and they are working to ventilate the smoked damaged areas of the shopping mall.

Kevin McIntosh, the manager of the Plaza 33 Save On Foods, says they had to evacuate out of an abundance of caution, but they are now open to the public.

"It looks like it started in front of the tattoo shop. Fire crews responded and they had it out in about an hour. We had to close while the alarms were going off but we are open now," McIntosh says.

ORIGINAL 12:19 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is working to douse a blaze that has broken out inside Plaza 33, on Highway 33 and Dougall Road in Rutland.

Tammy Kasper tells Castanet she was heading to get some groceries at Save-On-Foods when she spotted smoke coming from inside the building near the tattoo shop and the library.

"Oh yeah, everything's closed. Okay, all the staff are outside the building and everything is blocked off," Kasper says.

Multiple fire crew units are on the scene, and the plaza has been closed for the time being while firefighters work to snuff out the blaze.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.