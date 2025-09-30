Kelowna celebrates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Kelowna’s downtown was filled with orange shirts and community spirit on Tuesday as hundreds came together to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The event, hosted by the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, began with a walk from their Leon Avenue location to City Park and back. What started under cloudy skies turned brighter as the sun came out, adding warmth to a powerful day of remembrance and reflection.

Back at the Friendship Society, attendees gathered for speeches, drumming, and traditional food—including plenty of bannock, which was a big hit. The afternoon also featured an awards ceremony recognizing Indigenous youth for their writing on truth and reconciliation.

The day, also known as Orange Shirt Day, honours survivors of residential schools and the generations affected by their legacy.