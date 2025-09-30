281457
Kelowna News  

Kelowna celebrates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Truth and Reconciliation

Rob Gibson - Sep 30, 2025 / 2:50 pm | Story: 575310

Hundreds of people gathered at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Leon Avenue in Kelowna to celebrate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Tuesday.

Also known as "Orange Shirt Day," the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time to honour residential school survivors, their families and the generations of Indigenous peoples impacted by the legacy.

The group started at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Leon Avenue and worked their way through downtown Kelowna to City Park, and then back to the Leon Avenue location.

In Kelowna, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is hosting speeches, drum ceremonies and will serve traditional soup and bannock, and hold an awards ceremony for an Indigenous youth essay contest, later in the afternoon.

"We invite all members of the community to join us in wearing orange and standing in solidarity," says the Society’s website. "This is a day to listen, learn, reflect and recognize the truth of Canada’s history and its continued effect on Indigenous communities.”

Today's event goes until 2 p.m.

277175