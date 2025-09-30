Kelowna celebrates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Truth and Reconciliation
UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.
Kelowna’s downtown was filled with orange shirts and community spirit on Tuesday as hundreds came together to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The event, hosted by the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, began with a walk from their Leon Avenue location to City Park and back. What started under cloudy skies turned brighter as the sun came out, adding warmth to a powerful day of remembrance and reflection.
Back at the Friendship Society, attendees gathered for speeches, drumming, and traditional food—including plenty of bannock, which was a big hit. The afternoon also featured an awards ceremony recognizing Indigenous youth for their writing on truth and reconciliation.
The day, also known as Orange Shirt Day, honours survivors of residential schools and the generations affected by their legacy.
ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Leon Avenue in Kelowna to celebrate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Tuesday.
Also known as "Orange Shirt Day," the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time to honour residential school survivors, their families and the generations of Indigenous peoples impacted by the legacy.
The group started at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Leon Avenue and worked their way through downtown Kelowna to City Park, and then back to the Leon Avenue location.
In Kelowna, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is hosting speeches, drum ceremonies and will serve traditional soup and bannock, and hold an awards ceremony for an Indigenous youth essay contest, later in the afternoon.
"We invite all members of the community to join us in wearing orange and standing in solidarity," says the Society’s website. "This is a day to listen, learn, reflect and recognize the truth of Canada’s history and its continued effect on Indigenous communities.”
Today's event goes until 2 p.m.
