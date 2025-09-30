Kelowna News

Motorcyclist in hospital following collision with truck at Clement and Cerise Monday evening

Crash closes Clement

Photo: Wayne Moore Motorcyclist is in hospital following collision with a pickup truck

Westbound traffic is closed at Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive following a collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

RCMP officers are on the scene along with a crash reconstructionist.

It appears as if the motorcycle was making a left turn from Clement onto Cerise when it slammed into the rear passenger door of the truck.

The mangled motorcycle is still at the scene. The rider has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The pickup suffered significant damage as well.

Police at the scene are unsure how long the westbound lanes will be closed.