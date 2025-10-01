Kelowna News

Kelowna councillor suggests referendum to determine possible electoral reform

Kelowna electoral reform?

Photo: Shutterstock Referendum proposed to determine how we elect civic leaders

Is Kelowna ready for a new system of electing its civic leaders?

Coun. Ron Cannan thinks so.

At the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting, Canaan offered a notice of motion that would ask staff to study several options, consult with the public and bring forward a possible referendum question to be included on the 2026 municipal election ballot.

A notice of motion is just a heads up for council that a formal motion, to be debated and voted on will be brought forward at a future meeting.

While Cannan said the current first-past-the-post system to elect mayor and councillor has served the city well for years, as Kelowna grows, it may be time to look at something different.

“One of the concerns I hear from residents is there are so many names on the ballot it can be overwhelming to research and figure out who to vote for,” said Cannan.

“It often means incumbents with higher name recognition have an advantage, and if that’s the case, are we potentially missing out on new candidates who could bring fresh ideas and perspectives to council?”

He offered alternatives such as proportional representation, neighbourhood-based constituencies or hybrid models with a mix of ward and at-large councillors, like the system used in Lake Country.

“I believe putting this question on the ballot not only gives the community a direct say in how they are represented, but it could also encourage greater voter turnout and civic participation.”