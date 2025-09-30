Kelowna council approve plan to provide complimentary on-street parking for veterans
Free parking for veterans
Vehicles bearing a valid B.C. veteran’s licence plate will soon be eligible for complimentary on-street parking within the City of Kelowna.
Council unanimously endorsed the recommendation brought forward by parking manager Dave Duncan Monday.
Under the plan, motorists, regardless of where they reside in the province, will have the ability to register their veteran’s plate with the city to receive free parking privileges.
However, Duncan stressed the complimentary parking is time-limited, meaning veterans will be required to move their vehicle within the two hour time limit.
Council asked staff for a complimentary parking plan earlier in the year, but were not happy with what had been proposed and asked they go back and try again.
The recommendation Monday was supported unanimously.
Council said it was important to pass the bylaw Monday so it can come into effect before Remembrance Day.
