Kelowna News

Kelowna calling on feds and province to change revolving-door justice system

Fighting justice injustice

Photo: Kathy Michaels - file An Kelowna advocacy paper calls for significant bail reform

The City of Kelowna is fed up with what it calls Canada’s revolving-door justice system.

And community safety director Darren Caul hopes a city-produced advocacy paper is picked up by other municipalities in the province.

During a lengthy presentation to council Monday afternoon, Caul said in 2024 alone, 15 individuals produced 1,335 RCMP files, an average of 89 per year or one every four days.

He pointed to a system where individuals are arrested, charged, appear before a judge and released on bail, then proceed to get arrested, charged and released again, sometimes in just a few days.

He showed examples of three random individuals, one of which has already accumulated 70 police files between January and July of this year.

“That individual wasn’t even one of the top 15 I mentioned earlier,” said Caul.

“The sky is not falling,” added Caul, saying the city’s crime rate fell 18 per cent between 2022 and 2024.

But, he said, changes are needed to the system of catch and release.

Caul said residents are losing confidence in the system, saying that while the rate of reported crime increased 5.5 per cent between 2014 and 2024, the local charge rate decreased nearly 50 per cent. The national charge rate declined only 11 per cent over that time.

“During the 2025 fall session, parliament will reconsider the law of bail. It is critical that legislators craft laws which are effective on our streets, for cities of all sizes, and that the persistent negative impact of repeated property crime is captured within legislative reforms,” the report concluded.

Caul also asked the province to take action on recommendations not yet dealt with from the 2022 Butler LePard report on repeat offending and random stranger violence, including: