Transit service hours continue to increase as Kelowna sees record ridership

Transit service to improve

Photo: Colin Dacre Transit service expanding to Clifton Road area in 2027.

The City of Kelowna is adding transit service to the Clifton Road area as part of an overall increase in service hours.

However, the changes adopted by city council Monday won’t come into effect until January of 2027.

The three-year plan will include the addition of 12,380 service hours in early 2027 and 11,450 in early 2028.

Transit manager Mike Kittmer says no new investments are currently planned for year three, however he did indicate staff would consider proposals after assessing utilization trends based on next year's investment.

Kittmer says 2027 investments will include the introduction of transit into the Clifton Road area as well as expansion of the Quail Ridge and Academy Way routes serving UBCO. Evening service to the Upper Mission will also be expanded.

Year two focuses on frequent transit routes in the central area with a focus on transit supportive corridors and enhancing service to the airport.

The additional hours, which will be included in next year’s city budget, are on top of more than 15,000 new service hours council approved last year that will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

“For HandyDart, investment is proposed in year one of the program only with 415 additional service hours proposed to expand the weekday service to match the conventional transit system. This is a further step in improving equity between the two systems.

Expansion of conventional service will cost taxpayers $1.86 million with anticipated revenues just shy of $650,000.

The HandyDart expansion is expected to cost $43,000 with revenues of about $2,400.

However, Kittmer said the numbers are conservative.

When asked about the potential half percentage point the additional service will add to the 2026 city budget, Kittmer said traditionally, when service is added or expanded, ridership and revenues tend to increase beyond projections.

Expansion also comes as the overall Kelowna Regional Transit System enjoys record ridership.

Kittmer told council 6.45 million rides were taken across the system in 2024, an increase of about 330,000 over the previous year, with 6.6 million expected this year.

During meetings at the Union of BC Municipalities Convention last week, the city learned it should be receiving 22 electric transit buses by the spring of next year.