Shred for a Cause this Saturday at Kelowna Toyota

Shred-it for kids

Photo: Pixabay stock photo Shred for a Cause is Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Kelowna Toyota.

If you have piles of old documents taking up space in your home, this event is for you.

The Kiwanis Central Okanagan Shred for a Cause takes place on Saturday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kelowna Toyota, 1624 Cary Rd. It’s a great way to safely dispose of sensitive documents while helping young people in the community.

Proceeds from the event will support programs including the Mount Boucheries Secondary School BEAR program, the KSS T.O.U.G.H program and the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, among others. The suggested donation is just $10 per banker-sized box.

Shred for a Cause is open to individuals, businesses and organizations. Also on hand during Shred It for a Cause will be an information tent where residents can learn more about the Fortis BC and BC Hydro Energy Conservation Assistance Program.