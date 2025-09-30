Kelowna News

Crash at Highway 33 hairpin cleared

Crash cleared on Hwy 33

Photo: Contributed Collision on Highway 33 at the hairpin turn, Monday, September 29, 2025.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions.

ORIGINAL 4:50 p.m.

Traffic on Highway 33 near the hairpin corner is stopped in both directions Monday afternoon.

A photo from the scene shows paramedics and other emergency service providers, including fire and RCMP also on the scene.

One person at the scene of the collision says a motorcycle was involved, and the highway has been closed in both directions for the last 45 minutes.