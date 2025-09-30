Kelowna News
Crash at Highway 33 hairpin cleared
Crash cleared on Hwy 33
Photo: Contributed
Collision on Highway 33 at the hairpin turn, Monday, September 29, 2025.
UPDATE 5:20 p.m.
The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions.
ORIGINAL 4:50 p.m.
Traffic on Highway 33 near the hairpin corner is stopped in both directions Monday afternoon.
A photo from the scene shows paramedics and other emergency service providers, including fire and RCMP also on the scene.
One person at the scene of the collision says a motorcycle was involved, and the highway has been closed in both directions for the last 45 minutes.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Actor Ahn Sung-ki dies Korea - 5:14 pm
- Sweden into finalMinnesota - 5:11 pm
- On-camera acting lessonsPenticton - 5:00 pm
- Flood bulletin lifted South coast - 4:09 pm
- One dead in house fireVancouver Island - 3:18 pm
Real Estate
1075 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Jam Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net