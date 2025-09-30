Kelowna News

Dynacare on Lakeshore Road moves to appointment only due to staffing issues

Appointment only at lab

Photo: Pexels Dynacare Laboratory and Health Services Centre located at 302A-3975 Lakeshore Rd. in Kelowna is temporarily offering services as appointment-only, effective immediately.

The Dynacare Laboratory and Health Services Centre on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna is temporarily moving to appointment only services.

The move, effectively immediately, could last a few months and is a direct result of a staff shortage.

A statement from Dynacare said they expect to "resume regular walk-in services in approximately two months as we expand our team."

Dynacare says, despite the move, they are committed to serving the public with reliable and timely laboratory testing services.



Hours of operation at the Lakeshore location remain the same: Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but for the time being, patients will need to book an appointment online by visiting Dynacare.ca.

Once the booking is complete, customers will receive their confirmation by email.

Dynacare services at this location remain the same and include blood collection, urine collection, glucose tolerance test, naturopath collection, HarmonyTM non-invasive prenatal test, and an automated electronic defibrillator.